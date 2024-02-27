American Muslims meet in Annapolis Monday to lobby state lawmakers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In Annapolis Monday night, American Muslims shared with lawmakers what they want to see.

This year, many lobbyists are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and hoping lawmakers will pass an anti-hate resolution.

They are also advocating for protecting juvenile justice reforms, protecting free speech, and protecting the Muslim voice on the Maryland Hate Crimes Commission.

The president of the Prince George's County Muslim Council says he is proud to know so many people in the community want their voices.

He says the issues they are advocating impact more than just the Muslim community.

"What we do is not just for us, but for it's for what the best policy is for Marylanders. So that's what we are here for because we have an obligation as Muslims to our neighbors," said Jameel Aalim-Johnson.

The Muslim community has hosted its annual Lobby Day in Annapolis since 2016.