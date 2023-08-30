American Idol to hold live virtual auditions in Maryland

For all the singers, this announcement is for you.

American Idol is continuing their live virtual auditions and Maryland still has openings.

Auditions are set for September 6, 2023.

Our live virtual auditions continue in 1️⃣ WEEK! There's plenty of time to sign up at https://t.co/meGsflUmfC, prep your music and get ready to DELIVER!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YsMX2K9Mw4 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 30, 2023

If you are interested in registering in Maryland, click here

For more information on the other audition locations, click here.