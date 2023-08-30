Watch Now
American Idol to hold live virtual auditions in Maryland

Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 30, 2023
For all the singers, this announcement is for you.

American Idol is continuing their live virtual auditions and Maryland still has openings.

Auditions are set for September 6, 2023.

If you are interested in registering in Maryland, click here

For more information on the other audition locations, click here.

