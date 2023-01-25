American Heart Association donates CPR kits to local boxing gym

BALTIMORE — Doctors from Johns Hopkins are helping prepare people with skills that could mean the difference between life and death.

They held CPR and "Stop the Bleed" training at the Mack Lewis Boxing Gym in Baltimore.

That training caught the attention the American Heart Association, and on Wednesday they donated CPR kits and equipment to the gym along with the Stella Jean Hash CPR Program.

The executive director of the Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation says that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest made them realize just how important the training is.

"We thought that as a young person, you know, you're strong, you're in shape, that's something you don't have to worry about. But after seeing that event during that football game, it really shook us to the core. So we recognize the importance of everyone being hands and ready to go at any moment," Gregory Lewis said.

The American Heart Association says giving hands-only CPR can double or triple someone's chances of surviving cardiac arrest.