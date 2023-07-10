Ambrose Kennedy Pool receives $2 million worth of renovations

A Baltimore pool is getting a facelift.

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Rec and Parks announced $2 million worth of work at Ambrose Kennedy pool.

The pool is located at the Henrietta Lacks Educational Park in East Baltimore.

In addition to the pool being redone, improvements include an ADA lift, a new pool deck and a water-slide.

Another change, a fence dividing the pool in half, has already been taken out.

"I know the community felt like maybe we weren't moving fast enough. But when you're constructing things or when you're designing things, sometimes there is delays. Or when you bid on things, sometimes you don't get the bids, you won't get the bid again. But we're here, we're so excited to be here," said Reginald Moore, Executive Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

The renovation is part of a goal to fix up all pools city-wide.

The work is expected to be done for the start of swimming season next year.