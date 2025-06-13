AMBER Alert issued after police say mother abducted her 4-year-old son

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing 33-year-old Erica Brooks and her 4-year-old son Antonio Jackson.

Police say Jackson was abducted by his mother and he may be in danger.

They were last seen in the Anne Arundel County area wearing navy blue scrubs and gray T-shirts. This was around 1:00 p.m. in the area of southbound 295.

The two are traveling together in a black 2016 Nissan Rogue with temporary tags reading T2005657.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-887-7321.