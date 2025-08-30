AMBER Alert UPDATE: Both Day-Rene and Shannon have been located safely, per PGPD

UPDATE:

Both Day-Rene and Shannon have been located safely, according to Prince George's County Police.

Update: Both missings have been located safely. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/mtVv5ypph4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 30, 2025

Original Article:

Saturday afternoon, an AMBER Alert was issued for 1-year-old Day-Rene Garris Collins and 36-year-old Shannon Collins.

According to Prince George's County Police, the 1-year-old was last seen wearing a white onesie, and Shannon was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in the 4200 block of Captain Perry Ct.

They may be in a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUV with Maryland tag 8GK3445.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911 immediately.