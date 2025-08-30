Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AMBER Alert UPDATE: Both Day-Rene and Shannon have been located safely, per PGPD

(Source: Raycom Media)
UPDATE:

Both Day-Rene and Shannon have been located safely, according to Prince George's County Police.

Original Article:

Saturday afternoon, an AMBER Alert was issued for 1-year-old Day-Rene Garris Collins and 36-year-old Shannon Collins.

According to Prince George's County Police, the 1-year-old was last seen wearing a white onesie, and Shannon was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in the 4200 block of Captain Perry Ct.

They may be in a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUV with Maryland tag 8GK3445.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

