Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amazon offering $25 flights for Prime Student members

Amazon Affirm
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon Affirm
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:51:11-05

BALTIMORE — Holiday travel can be expensive for students, so Amazon has a solution.

The company announced they're helping students save by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights for the first time.

Prime Student members can visit here starting at 9 a.m., December 5, to book tickets on select domestic flights.

This deal covers travel between mid-December and early January.

A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.

Click here, to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices