Amazon offering $25 flights for Prime Student members

BALTIMORE — Holiday travel can be expensive for students, so Amazon has a solution.

The company announced they're helping students save by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights for the first time.

Prime Student members can visit here starting at 9 a.m., December 5, to book tickets on select domestic flights.

This deal covers travel between mid-December and early January.

A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.

Click here, to learn more.