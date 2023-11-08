Amazon now offering health care benefits for Prime members

BALTIMORE — Amazon has announced a new Prime membership benefit that brings the care from One Medical to you.

One Medical, an Amazon company, provides preventive care and manages chronic conditions.

It covers unlimited access to 24/7 virtual care, including video chats with licensed providers in minutes.

Virtual care is available nationally and members don't take on any additional costs.

Prime members can sign up for this service for only $9 a month or $99 a year.

Members who live near a One Medical location can schedule same and next day remote or in-person appointments.

For office visits, customers use their insurance or pay out of pocket.

The medical company accepts plans from most insurance carriers.

