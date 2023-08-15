Watch Now
Amazon introduces coupons for 15 insulin brands and diabetes care products

BALTIMORE — Discounts are coming to Amazon Pharmacy!

Amazon Pharmacy announced automatic savings coupons for more than 15 insulin brands and diabetes care products.

This allows eligible customers to access a wide range of insulin vials and pens for $35 a month and have them delivered free to their door.

The coupons are automatically applied during the Amazon Pharmacy check-out process.

About 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes and about eight million use insulin to help manage their condition.

Insulin can be expensive and these coupons have lessen that financial burden.

