Amazon hiring thousands of seasonal workers in Maryland

Amazon Prime
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - An Amazon Prime truck drives in Pacifica, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Amazon Prime
BALTIMORE — Halloween is a little more than two-weeks away.

That means holiday season is upon us.

Major companies are preparing for the year-end rush by hiring thousands of seasonal workers.

Among them is Amazon, who will be adding 6,500 jobs in Maryland alone, half of which are based out of Baltimore.

A $19 per hour starting wage is being offered for those interested in applying.

Amazon employees who end up sticking around can expect a 35 percent pay increase after three-years of service, according to the company.

Benefits like reduced-cost health care, paid parental leave, and pre-paid tuition are also part of the package.

