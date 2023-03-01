Amazon fulfillment center donates $10,000 to Great Blacks in Wax

BALTIMORE — The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum is getting a financial boost.

Amazon's Sparrows Point fulfillment center donated $10,000 to the museum.

According to their website, the museum launched a $78 million campaign.

It wants to build a new facility spanning an entire block in east Baltimore.

The museum, which opened in 1983, honors the legacy of African Americans.

There are more than 150 figures of such history makers as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and former President Barack Obama.

"In order to be able to continue the work, add to expand our museum, our wax figure collection, be able to more than anything else, provide programming for youth, all of the things require funds," said Dr. Joanne Martin, President and CEO of the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum.

In February, Amazon's Sparrows Point fulfillment center received seven wax figures from the museum in celebration of Black History Month.