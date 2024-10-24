Amazon Fresh grocery store coming to Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Greater Baltimore region is about to get their first Amazon Fresh grocery store.

Doors officially open November 7 at 6711 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

Lots of Amazon customers have already shopped online for groceries delivered directly to you.

While that option remains available, the store offers a live in-person shopping experience again.

Amazon Fresh opening store in Glen Burnie

Amazon Fresh is expected to pump dozens of jobs into the local economy.

They also have plans to donate excess food to the Maryland Food Bank.

Prime members can take advantage of half-off specials on eight to 15 different grocery items per week, including more than 35 regional brands like Tessemae's condiments, Smithfield, and True Made Foods.

But all shoppers can expect lower food prices, according to Amazon Fresh.

"At Amazon, our goal is to deliver the best selection, value and convenience to customers when it comes to grocery shopping – whether that is in store or online," the company said in a news release. "We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save them time and money so they can focus on what matters most."

Amazon Fresh of Glen Burnie will be open 7 days a week from 8am to 10pm.