Amazon delivery driver robbed in Pasadena

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Several packages were stolen from an Amazon delivery driver in Pasadena Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Moonfall Court for the report of a robbery.

The driver was assaulted by two people and during the struggle, the victim told police she felt what she believed to be a handgun.

Police say the suspects stole several packages then drove away. Officers were unable to find the suspects.

The victim was uninjured in this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4730.