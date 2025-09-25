Amazon celebrates 10 years in Maryland with 23k jobs created

BALTIMORE — Amazon is celebrating 10 years of business in Maryland.

The event took place at the company's fulfillment center in Baltimore, which opened in 2015.

Since then Amazon has employed more than 23,000 people across the state, over 10,000 of which are in Baltimore alone.

"You talk about a transformation of the economy and what a single corporation can do, this is the story," said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson. "In 10 years you have a radically different future because of the investments that Amazon made here."

Amazon says it now offers workers an average hourly salary of $23. They also offer what's called the Career Choice Program which fully prepays tuition for workers pursuing careers in professions such as IT and nursing.