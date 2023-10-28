Alzheimer's Association raises more than $600k for families affected by the disease

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — More than 1,200 people converged at Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Saturday to help raise money for families affected by Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer's is held throughout the year across the country with the purpose of providing support and aiding research for people living with dementia.

The walk includes a half-mile and a two-and-half-mile walk.

According to the association, Maryland's dementia prevalence is expected to increase by 18% by the year 2025 for people aged 65 and older.

Saturday’s walk ended up raising more than $600,000 for 110,000 Maryland families.

For more information about other walks in your area, click here.