Alzheimer's Association raises more than $600k for families affected by the disease

Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Courtesy of Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter
Greater Baltimore Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hunt Valley<br/>
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Posted at 6:57 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 18:57:13-04

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — More than 1,200 people converged at Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Saturday to help raise money for families affected by Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer's is held throughout the year across the country with the purpose of providing support and aiding research for people living with dementia.

The walk includes a half-mile and a two-and-half-mile walk.

According to the association, Maryland's dementia prevalence is expected to increase by 18% by the year 2025 for people aged 65 and older.

Saturday’s walk ended up raising more than $600,000 for 110,000 Maryland families.

For more information about other walks in your area, click here.

