Altercation leads to shooting inside Maryland Applebee's restaurant

Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 10:08:08-04

CALIFORNIA, Md. — A shooting inside a Maryland Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar.

It happened Tuesday around 11pm at the restaurant located on Miramar Way in California.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said there was an altercation inside, leading to gunfire.

Investigators would not specify what the confrontation was about.

One person was struck and taken to an area trauma center.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or email Warren.Forniash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

