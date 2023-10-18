Alphonso Mayo: The Promise

BALTIMORE — At six months old, Alphonso Mayo was found abandoned in a cellar with crack vials in his diaper.

He witnessed his first murder at the age of three.

His North Avenue home was stuffed with 16 people who fought every day. Not over what’s for dinner; actual knockdown, break bones, hit faces kind of fight.

His life is like a Hollywood script, but for now, we will settle for a book.

Imagine a man who couldn’t read before he could drive, now finding the emotional words to inspire others. It is all because he made a promise to his grandmother to make something of himself.

Grandma, he kept the promise.

His long-awaited book with Brian Nelson is due out in December.