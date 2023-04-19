Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority -Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter host annual Day of Service on Earth Day

CATONSVILLE — The Baltimore County Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is back with it's annual Spring Day of Service on Earth day, April 22, 2023.

Upsilon Epsilon Omega (UEO) will be holding various beautification events around Baltimore County starting with a community walk at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills that begins at 9:00am.

In support of Earth day, participants are asked to wear Green.

After the walk, community members are encouraged to continue serving with UEO at the sorority's Shred Day event where UEO will continue it's partnership with The Home Depot and Priority 1 Shredding to offer free shredding services to the community.

Those who have papers for shredding are asked to place items in boxes or paper bags only. There is no bulk shredding and drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers take their items to be shredded and discarded.

UEO’s Free Community Shred Day will take place in The Home Depot Parking Lot located at 8729 Liberty Road in Randallstown and runs from 12-2:00pm.

At the Shred Day event, community members can also donate non-perishable food items for the sorority's CHIPP initiative. CHIPP (Childhood Hunger Initiatives Power Pack) program addresses childhood hunger by providing "power packs" for children in Baltimore County to eat over the weekends and on holidays.

Items collected for CHIPP include canned meats, individual packaged fruit snacks, boxed individual oatmeal packets, and can shelf stable milk.

CHIPP items will be collected for students at Winfield Elementary.

For a list of other foods accepted for CHIPP donations and more information of the Shred event or community walk, visit the chapters Day of Service page here