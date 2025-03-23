Allegiant Air says they ended service out of BWI in December

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News recently received a tip about an airline halting services at BWI Airport.

That airline is Allegiant.

One viewer alerted us the company's website no longer offered bookings out of BWI.

The Airport doesn't seem to reference the airline on their webpage either.

Although I work for a news station, it's entirely possible I just missed it. But, neither the airline or airport appears to have mentioned each other on their websites since 2021.

Since I'd heard nothing about any of this beforehand, I became curious and decided to check things out myself by contacting Allegiant.

For anyone unaware of the situation like our tipster and me, I thought to pass along Allegiant's response for all our readers and viewers.

"In response to shifting customer demand, Allegiant ended service at Baltimore/Washington International Airport in December 2024.

To give you some background, Allegiant is unique among airlines as a low-cost carrier that is 100 percent focused on leisure travel. Our business model is built to give us the flexibility to start and stop service as industry dynamics evolve, so it is not unusual for us to close a station. We remain committed to serving our passengers’ needs and our network planning team will continue to assess our current and past markets and adjust service accordingly."

Anyone in Maryland who likes flying Allegiant still can, because they're continuing to operate on a limited schedule out of Hagerstown (HGR) with flights to Forida (SFB & PIE) and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR).

There you have it, in case you're also wondering what happened to Allegiant, hopefully this helps!

