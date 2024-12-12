Alleged thieves walk-off with thousands of dollars in Coach, Nike merchandise in Queenstown

QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Holidays are around the corner and some folks appear to be making an effort to get on Santa's naughty list.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify four people linked to a pair of recent thefts at the Queenstown Outlets.

Most recently a woman was caught on camera stuffing three Coach purses in a bag, and walking out of the store without paying.

The stolen purses are valued at nearly $1500.

Here's a couple photos of the alleged suspect released by the Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred around 2:30pm on December 7.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office via Coach

Less than two weeks before that, on November 25, a trio of women were seen on video stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Nike Factory Store.

These are photos of those individuals.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-758-6666.

