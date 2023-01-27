Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.

Baltimore County officers responded to Leeway Road and Yorkway for reports of an assault, and once on-scene, officers located an injured teenage victim who was taken to the hospital.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Natalie Adams says they activated their protocol at 8:30 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Officers investigated the incident and allowed the schools to end the lockout at 9:03 a.m., with no outside activities until further notice.

Not to be confused with a lockdown, a lockout is when no one can enter or leave the building without the principal's permission.

Entry to or exit from a building is granted on a case-by-case basis and usually in conjunction with approval by the Baltimore County Police Department.

"I am grateful for the cooperation of students and staff. and the collaboration with our SRO and the police department. I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority," Adam added.