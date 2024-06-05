Alleged Peeping Tom recorded dozens of women in dressing rooms in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — An Owings Mills man was indicted on 68 charges for allegedly recording dressing room and upskirt videos of women.

The first incident reported was on December 9, 2023, when a 16-year-old girl alerted police about a man recording over her dressing room door at the Mall in Columbia.

Further investigations revealed Delano Draine, 43, as a possible suspect. Late in the month, police seized multiple pieces of evidence through search warrants.

Analysis of Draine's digital devices revealed numerous upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 unidentified females victims at different locations in Howard County and additional victims throughout the region.

According to the indictment, while working as a dental assistant, Draine captured the cellphone passcodes of women by recording them using their phones, illegally accessing private media of patients and coworkers.

Once he got access, he went through their media galleries and recorded their personal videos and photos on his phone.

Detectives believe they have identified all the victims from the dental office, which totals 37 women.

According to police, there is no belief that any of the recovered media has been posted on social media or public websites.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Delaine is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.