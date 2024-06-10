Alleged impaired driver charged in crash that killed three, including 1-year-old, in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. — A Delaware man was charged for a vehicle crash that left three people dead last month.

Just before 3:00 am, on May 19, troopers arrived for reports of a head-on crash on southbound US Route 13, south of St. Luke's Road.

Authorities say Jay Richard Bynum, 59, was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango in the wrong direction on Route 13 when he crashed into an oncoming 2016 Subaru Impreza.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru, Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, and Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, died in the crash.

Their 1-year-old child was taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where he later died.

Bynum was taken to Shock Trauma for his injuries.

He is charged with three counts each of negligent manslaughter by auto, criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, negligent auto homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, f homicide by motor vehicle while impaired, driving under the influence and driving while intoxicated.

He is currently being held without bond.

Police say the crash still remains under investigation.