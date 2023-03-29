Alleged gunman tied to murder of transgender woman in St. Mary's County arrested

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Sheriff's deputies in St. Mary's County have charged the alleged shooter linked to the murder of an 18-year-old transgender woman.

Isaiah Alexander Woodland, who identified as Tasiyah 'Siyah' Woodland, was shot to death last Friday near Big Dogs in Paradise bar in Mechanicsville.

That same night investigators identified 29-year-old Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., of Washington, DC, as the gunman.

Although no motive was revealed, detectives do not believe Woodland was targeted for being transgender.

Parks is currently awaiting extradition from D.C. back to St. Mary's County, on a slew of charges including first and second degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, extension 78130 or by email at david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

