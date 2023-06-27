Alleged fraudsters impersonated 48 people to collect COVID unemployment

BALTIMORE — Four Maryland residents face charges for allegedly stealing dozens of identities in order to collect COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Cindy, Kelvin and Kwame Boadu, of Rockville, and Leslie Awulley Quaye, of Taneytown, are each charged with several counts of conspiracy to commit theft scheme over $100,000, and conspiracy to commit identity fraud.

Between June and July 2020 the foursome allegedly used the names of at least 48 individuals to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

As result they received over $700,000 worth of benefits on debit cards.

Because they listed their own physical address on the filing forms, the suspects were able to personally receive the cards and spend the money for their own benefit.

“In some of our darkest hours, as many struggled to keep the lights on and put food on the table, these individuals tried to get away with stealing what they thought was easy money. They failed," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The case will be heard in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

