Alleged drunk driver charged after causing deadly crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 68-year-old woman is dead after her car was hit by a drunk driver in Columbia Monday night.

Howard County Police said Rikelmy E. Beltran-Menjivar, 20, lost control of his Ford F-250 while driving on Tamar Drive near Flicker Place.

As Beltran-Menjivar crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, his truck struck two other cars including a Hyundai Elantra driven by Karen Johnson Battle.

Medics took Battle to Howard County General Hospital where she died.

A passenger with Beltran-Menjivar, and the driver of the third car involved were each treated and released from the hospital.

Beltran-Menjivar was not hurt, although Police believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He now faces several charges including Negligent Auto Homicide while Under the Influence and Homicide by Motor Vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Beltran-Menjivar is currently being held without bail with a court hearing scheduled for July 21.

