Alleged 'crack cooker' charged after body found in backseat of abandoned car

BALTIMORE — Police have made an arrest in a June 14 Brooklyn murder.

That morning the body of Dennis Edmonds was discovered wrapped in a carpet in the backseat of his Dodge Charger.

He'd been shot in the head, his car left abandoned in a wooded area near the Myers Soccer Pavilion off West Bay Avenue in South Baltimore.

Detectives started digging into Edmonds' phone which revealed he last called a number linked to a man named Gregory Barnes.

BPD Gregory Barnes

Investigators got a tip that Edmonds was known to sell powder cocaine in bulk.

He reportedly enlisted the help of Barnes to turn the cocaine into crack.

In the past Barnes listed a home on Elmtree Street as his address.

During a visit to that location, detectives learned the location was vacant but noticed fresh blood and a missing piece of carpet. The blood was tested and matched that with Edmonds.

Last December Barnes was arrested at the location in connection to a domestic related shooting investigation.

Cell phone tower records indicate Edmonds was with Barnes at the location just hours before he was found dead.

Police believe Barnes robbed Edmonds then shot him to death at the Elmtree home.

Area surveillance suggests Barnes stuffed Edmonds' inside the Dodge and drove to West Bay Avenue to abandon his body.