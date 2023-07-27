Alleged burglar caught using credit card stolen from Frederick church

FREDERICK, Md. — A man is in custody after police say he burglarized seven churches throughout Frederick County.

Vittorio Lane, 36 of Sykesville, allegedly committed the break-ins between May 25 and July 4.

Investigators recently developed Lane as the suspect when he used a credit card stolen from a church at several local stores.

He's now being held without bail on a slew of burglary and theft charges. Lane is next due in court August 24.

“It’s a shame this individual felt the need to steal from churches and we are glad we are able to bring this series of burglaries to a close,” said Dave Benjamin, Chief Deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Here is a list of the houses of worship Lane's accused of targeting.

Seventh Day Adventist Church – 6437 Jefferson Pike

Grace Community Christian Church – 2100 Yellow Springs Road

St. John Catholic Church – 112 East Second Street

New Life Church – 5913 Jefferson Pike

Peoples Church – 6648 Carpenter Road

Calvary Assembly of God – 8234 Woodsboro Pike

Monocacy Valley Church – 9861 Old National Pike

Online court records show Lane also has another pending criminal case in Frederick County on charges of possessing forged money.

He already has prior forgery and theft convictions in Frederick and Carroll County.