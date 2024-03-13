All weed isn’t green 

BALTIMORE — A 22-year-old woman from California attempted to sneak 32 pounds of marijuana from Baltimore to London.

Her mission was thwarted. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confiscated that heavy green at BWI airport on February 25th.

CBP found the pot-filled suitcase in the process of being loaded onto the flight.

They subsequently found the woman the suitcase belonged to and escorted her along with the suitcase to the custom's inspection station. Thirty bags of that good ganja were seized.

The 22-year-old was not charged, but the investigation is still open.

According to CBP, the 32-pound hall would fetch $150,000 on the streets of the U.S. and almost three times as much in Europe. They say that U.S. growers selling offshore has become a trend because of the profits they can yield overseas.

“Marijuana may be decriminalized in some states; however, bulk smuggling remains illegal federally, and Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize marijuana when we encounter it,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore.