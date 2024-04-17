"All Things Go" Festival announces lineup at Merriweather

COLUMBIA, Md. — The "All Things Go" Festival is returning to Howard County this fall, and Merriweather Post Pavilion just announced the lineup.

The festival, which takes place Sept. 28 and 29, will feature Icelandic jazz-pop singer Laufey, indie-pop band Bleachers, singer/rapper Janelle Monáe and folk/rock star Hozier.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, for the event.

This is the music festival's 10th year, and it promises "interactive art, fashion, food, elevated cocktails, and craft beers."