BALTIMORE — In honor of Helene King, Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai brought some extra joy to patients.

Ever since her death a few years ago, the hospital has held Helene King Day on her birthday, March 5.

Today, they handed out squishmallow toys to kids coming in for treatment in Helene's honor.

"Her real love was all about children. She cared for the children, she cared for the families. All she wanted to do was make the world a better place for children," said Aziz Shad, chair of pediatrics.

The event was made possible by the Helene King Fund for Children, which started as a way to keep her legacy alive.