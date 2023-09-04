All outdoor BCPS athletic games and practices canceled Tuesday due to heat

BALTIMORE COUNTY — BCPS has announced all athletic games and practices will be canceled on Tuesday, September 5, due to the extreme heat forecasted.
All indoor games, matches will proceed as scheduled.
All teams are encouraged to practice indoors.
