All outdoor BCPS athletic games and practices canceled Tuesday due to heat

More free meals coming for BCPS students
Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 17:37:30-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — BCPS has announced all athletic games and practices will be canceled on Tuesday, September 5, due to the extreme heat forecasted.

All indoor games, matches will proceed as scheduled.

All teams are encouraged to practice indoors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
