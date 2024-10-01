All Metro Subway Stations will be closed this weekend, the MTA says

The Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday that all Metro Subway Stations will be closed the weekend of October 4.

Officials say the stations will be closed due to the testing of a new communications based train control system.

"The CBTC is a critical piece of infrastructure that will support the new Metro Subway railcars that will begin service in mid-2025," the MTA said.

All stations will be closed on Friday, October 4 at 8:00 pm and will reopen on Monday, October 7 at 4:00 am.

Shuttle buses will take riders between all stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours.