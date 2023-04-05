Watch Now
All lanes southbound on I-95 closed amid pedestrian crash

Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 18:39:41-04

All lanes going southbound on I-95 are currently closed due to a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred before exit 77, MD-24.

The condition of the victim is considered grave.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

