All lanes southbound on I-95 closed amid pedestrian crash

All lanes going southbound on I-95 are currently closed due to a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred before exit 77, MD-24.

#jmvfc8 & @AbingdonFire are on scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on SB I-95 prior to exit 77 (MD-24) #Edgewood. The patient’s condition is grave. Bystanders started CPR. ALL LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/WILPy96DNR — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) April 5, 2023

The condition of the victim is considered grave.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.