All green for the St. Patty's Day parade in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For over 65 years, March has been a time for marching in Baltimore.

Thousands of spectators descend upon Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to watch the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. As a tradition rich with green would have it, today was no different.

Downtown Charm City saw a beautiful celebration of Irish culture through music, song, and dance.

The festivities started at 2 pm Sunday at the Washington Monument, continued south on Charles Street, turned east on Pratt Street, and ended on Market Place.

Before the parade, runners put their lucky shoes on the pavement for the Shamrock 5k race, which started at the intersection of Charles and Mulberry Street.