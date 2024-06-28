All-gender bathrooms to be unveiled at Annapolis city pool

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis' city pool will close out Pride Month this weekend with a celebration that includes unveiling all-gender bathrooms.

The city opened its first public pool four years ago, in Truxtun Park.

Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool is set to have a celebration June 29 at 10 a.m. where the city will do a ribbon-cutting on restroom doors wrapped "in a special design that signals 'all are welcome.'"

There will also be Drag Bingo in the Splash Pad area of the pool, refreshments will be served, and prizes will be awarded.

The event is free and open to everyone.