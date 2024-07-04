Watch Now
All firework and play all day in Overlea

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 04, 2024

OVERLEA, Md. — Fullerton is going to be lit on July 4th. No pun intended.

The 61st annual fireworks festival is an all-day function this year in Overlea. Food, beer, wine, and live music start at 2 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Some heavy hitters will be in attendance to satiate appetites: Jimmy’s Seafood, Bullseyes Pit Beef, Quinn’s Ice Cream, Aunt Annie’s Pretzels, Frank’s Pizza, and more.

Admission is free. There will be parking at Fullerton Elementary School, street parking, and paid parking.

