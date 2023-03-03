'All dialogue is heard and respected': South Baltimore school installs new communication board

BALTIMORE — Communication is key, especially on the elementary school playground.

And one South Baltimore school is making sure everyone has a way to express themselves.

Federal Hill Preparatory School just installed a communication board on their playground.

It's full color coded words and pictures that kids point to and helps them build full sentences and expressions.

A speech pathologist at the school says once kids can speak their mind, everything else starts to fall into place.

"Helping the students grow on their own without forcing them into this is what we think, no you're communicating to me exactly what you need. No matter what their dialogue is they're heard and respected," said Corrin Cromwell.

The school has been using smaller versions of the board in their classrooms since 2016.

Money for the playground board came almost entirely from the school's parent teacher organization.