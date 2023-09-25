All BCPL branches receive CPR kits for people to check out

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Use your library card to save a life.

Baltimore County Public Libraries just got CPR kits you can check out.

The Baltimore Ravens donated the kits on Monday morning.

At least one kit can be checked out at each of the county's 19 library branches.

They come with a CPR mannequin and a DVD teaching you what to do.

The Baltimore County Fire Chief says most who survive a cardiac event, do so because someone started CPR before paramedics arrived.

"These kids are gonna save lives, and we were so excited to be involved in this. Just a few weeks ago, a man who survived a sudden cardiac arrest stopped by our Pikesville fire station to thank the EMS crew that helped him. But the important note is his wife began CPR before we got there," said Fire Chief Joanne Rund.

The CPR kits will be part of the Library of Things.

The program focuses on non-traditional items you can borrow.

Aside from CPR mannequins, it also includes things like fishing poles, mobile internet hot spots, and camera kits.