Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All About Me Salon + Dayspa closing in Towson

How to have an at-home spa day for kids and teens
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
How to have an at-home spa day for kids and teens
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:56:18-04

TOWSON, Md. — The All About Me Salon + Dayspa announced they will officially close their doors on October 28.

In an email, the beauty salon cites rising costs of rent, parking, valet and "all things in between" as reasons for the closure.

All of the staff will have their full client list, formulas and everything they need to contact customers when they're ready to make their transition to the new space.

If you have any questions or are concerned a service provider doesn't have your updated information, email the beauty salon here: all.about.me.front.desk@gmail.com

The salon asks you provide who your provider is and all of your information you would like them to have.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices