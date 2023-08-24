All About Me Salon + Dayspa closing in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — The All About Me Salon + Dayspa announced they will officially close their doors on October 28.

In an email, the beauty salon cites rising costs of rent, parking, valet and "all things in between" as reasons for the closure.

All of the staff will have their full client list, formulas and everything they need to contact customers when they're ready to make their transition to the new space.

If you have any questions or are concerned a service provider doesn't have your updated information, email the beauty salon here: all.about.me.front.desk@gmail.com

The salon asks you provide who your provider is and all of your information you would like them to have.