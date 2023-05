ELKTON, Md. — A man died after his tractor trailer overturned on I-95 in Cecil County Tuesday.

It happened around 5:30am on the northbound side near Elkton.

Maryland State Police say Anthony Borden, 55 of Alabama, swerved before hitting a guardrail and overturning.

He died on scene. Investigators are unsure what caused the crash.

Two lanes along that section of I-95 were closed for eight-hours.