Airline vendors suspended over BWI brawl

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four airline vendors at BWI have been suspended following a brawl Tuesday evening.

On May 28, around 4:15 p.m., MDTA officers responded to the Spirit Airline ticket counters for reports of a fight.

The officers say five people were involved and one of them suffered minor injuries.

Spirit confirms four of them were airline vendors.

"We do not tolerate violence of any kind," a Spirit spokesperson said in a statement.

Below is their full statement:

We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28. Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor's investigation.

Spirit

This incident remains under investigation.