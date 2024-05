A flight heading to Key West from Reagan National Airport was diverted to BWI Wednesday after a possible bird strike, officials say.

In a statement, American Airlines said the aircraft “landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power, where it will be inspected by our maintenance team.”

The flight was operated on Embraer 175. There were 69 customers and four crew members on board, no injuries were reported.

The FAA is still investigating the situation.