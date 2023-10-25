Watch Now
Airbnb using AI to crackdown on Halloween parties in Maryland

Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 25, 2023
BALTIMORE — Halloween is around the corner and that means plenty of parties are getting planned, or are they?

Airbnb is deploying an AI-driven anti-party system aimed at reducing the risk of unauthorized parties in Maryland.

It will block certain one-night and two-night reservations over Halloween for home listings.

These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially "higher-risk" and help enforce Airbnb's party ban.

As a result, 1,700 people were deterred from booking an entire home last Halloween in Maryland.

