AI run convenience store opening at Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University announced the grand opening of Tiger Express, a checkout free store in West Village Commons.

The store stocks a variety of items like snacks, drinks, packaged meals and personal care products.

Tiger Express partnered with companies Zippin and Atrium to make this happen.

Zippin uses AI powered cameras and sensors to track purchases, eliminating the need for a traditional checkout.

All shoppers need to do is enter the store with a valid payment method, pick what they want and zip out.

The store accepts Dining Dollars, Doc Dollars and credit cards.

The store is open 24/7.