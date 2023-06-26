Agreement reached to increase starting salary for teachers in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Both the Anne Arundel County Public School System and the Teachers Association reached an agreement to increase the starting salary for teachers.

Starting July 1, the starting salary will increase to $58,161, about an $8,000 increase.

This increase is made possible by funding provided by County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Council in the Fiscal Year 24 budget.

RELATED: School salaries would rise in Anne Arundel Co. budget proposal amid vacancies

Pittman made the funding available and the County Council approved it, contingent on it being used to increase salaries of first-year teachers.

The board and the Teachers Association were required to work out that arrangement before the money could be allocated.

“This is truly a win-win-win-win scenario,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “Our starting teachers win with a more competitive salary to other jurisdictions, our school system wins by being better positioned when it comes to recruiting against other school systems, and our more veteran teachers win because enhanced recruitment lightens their work load. All of this adds up to a huge win for our students.”