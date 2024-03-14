AG files complaint after pollution violations continue at Curtis Bay incinerator

BALTIMORE — The Curtis Bay medical waste incinerator is under fire again.

The Office of the Attorney General filed a complaint against the incinerator for multiple air pollution violations. The complaint asks the court to order the facility to make repairs and impose a financial penalty.

Over the last several months, record show multiple problems at the Curtis Bay Energy LP.

This includes air pollution, excessive emissions and in one case a fire.

Last summer, the previous owners of the company pleaded guilty to 40 criminal counts for improperly disposing of medical waste. The company was also ordered to pay a $1 million fine to the Maryland Clean Water Fund, as well as another $750,000 that will be used for environmental projects in the Curtis Bay area.

“I am disappointed that violations continued after my office’s historic case last year against this company. The priority, for all of us who are charged with protecting people, is the health and safety of the community that lives and works around this facility,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown.

One of the incidents under investigation involved a fire on Jan. 26. The complaint alleges the facility exceeded its permitted emission limits for carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride and particulate matter.