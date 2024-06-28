After year-long process, state announces Red Line as light rail

BALTIMORE — It's an ambitious, lengthy project to connect East and West Baltimore.

​Now, the state knows how they'll do it, light rail. ​

​"Announcing today that we will be building the Red Line and we will be building it the right way with light rail. A proven and beloved part of Baltimore's transportation system already," said Mayor Brandon Scott.​

​Plenty of questions remain for the Red Line.

​The exact track hasn't been decided, though an area of interest is available.

​A price tag hasn't been released, though it's expected to be high and the state will rely on federal help. ​

​"Generally ends up at about 50% federal, 50% local. That could be a combination of state, local government, private sector so all of those are on the table," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.​

​This is the second time Maryland has planned to connect East and West Baltimore with a rail line.

​The first was scrapped by then Governor Larry Hogan. ​

​The former governor sent a statement saying in part.​

​"Today's announcement will mean those tax hikes will be even bigger and far more crushing for Maryland families," said Governor Wes Moore.​

​We asked the governor about tax increases, with the state facing budget shortfalls in the transportation department.​

​"Will it raise taxes in any way for anyone," we asked.​

"No, I think people have seen in the first two years of our administration we've been able to show that fiscal responsibility does matter for us," answered Gov. Moore.​

​The budget passed by this year's legislature does include fee increases to car registration and tobacco products to cover funding shortfalls.

​According to Secretary Wiedefeld, the Red Line will take 3-4 years to get shovels in the ground and people on trains. ​

​"That's obviously if things go very well. But it's based on building consensus on the second phase of this which takes time and getting the federal dollars lined up," said Wiedefeld.

The next major development will be where the light rail track is going to be placed.