After tragedy, City Hall talks working conditions at DPW work sites

BALTIMORE — First, a report from the Baltimore City Inspector General’s office about working conditions at DPW sites.

Second, the death of Ronald Silver from heat exhaustion while on the job.

City lawmakers are discussing what happened and what changes are needed.

The Baltimore City Council’s rules and legislative oversight committee is holding a hearing.

Early Thursday, Ronald Silver, the second’s fiancee, Renee Garrison, was emotional talking about the man she called her “soulmate.”

"That man was a great man, a great father, a great protector, a great teacher," said Garrison. "

"He was a person that was hard to find. My soulmate, the kids leader—everything you could want in a man. He was that."

The city has hired a law firm to do an independent review of DPW's safety practices.

The family is concerned because the law firm typically represents employers who are trying to fight OSHA violations.