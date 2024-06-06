After the storm in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Four tornadoes across Maryland touched down and began to wreak havoc Wednesday night. Some areas experienced life-threatening flooding.

In Howard County, crews were providing storm damage relief near homes on Lode Star Lane.

A number of trees were uprooted. A few fell on cars, totally destroying them.

"It was definitely scary. It still is. You don't know what could happen,” said Sheryl Rush, a Howard County resident.

Rush has been in Howard County for two decades. This is her first time experiencing this kind of severe weather.

During the storm, she camped out in her basement. After it was over, she came out and saw the sad truth. Her car was completely destroyed.